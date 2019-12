Chief Imam of India, Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi appealed to the people to protest against CAA peacefully. He said that it is people's right to protest, but not the kind which disturbs the atmosphere or harms public property or affects harmony among people. Amid violent protests in the country, Chief Imam prayed for peace and harmony in the country. He further assured the people that no citizen would be asked to leave the country and urged the people to trust their PM.