Chief Justice Ramana To CBI: 'If You Stand By Ethics, Nothing Can Come In The Way Of Duty'

The CJI said that a "few upright officers can bring a revolution", adding, "Officers can either go with the flow or can be a role model. The choice is yours."

Chief Justice Ramana

Suggesting the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) "reclaim social legitimacy and public trust," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, on Friday, said that CBI, through its "actions and inactions" have often raised "questions on its credibility".

The Chief Justice was speaking at a function of the Central agency where he further added that people hesitate to approach the police in times of despair as its image is tarnished due to corruption, excesses, lack of impartiality and close nexus with the political class.

"Often, the police officers approach us with the complaint that they are being harassed after the change in the regime. When you try to endear yourselves to the powers, you will have to face the consequences," CJI Ramana said.

CJI Ramana advises on 'ethical practices'

"The truth is, that no matter how deficient and non-cooperative the other institutions maybe if you all stand by your ethics and stand united with integrity, nothing can come in the way of your duty. In fact, this stands true for all institutions. This is where the role of leadership comes into play. The institution is as good, or as bad, as its leader," he added. 

He further added that "few upright officers can bring a revolution within the system."

"The officers can either go with the flow or can be a role model. The choice is yours," the CJI said.

Listing out a few issues that are affecting the system, CJI Ramana mentioned lack of infrastructure and sufficient manpower, inhuman working conditions, especially at the lowest rung, lack of modern equipment, questionable methods of procuring evidence, officers failing to abide by the rule book and the lack of accountability of erring officers.

"These issues often lead to the acquittal of the guilty and incarceration of the innocent. This severely affects the public trust in the system. The courts cannot simply monitor every step. Reform of the police system is long overdue in our country," mentioned the CJI.

(With inputs from PTI)

