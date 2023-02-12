Chief Justices Appointed To Four High Courts; Two Set To Retire In Next Five Days

Four judges, including two who will retire later this month, were on Sunday appointed as chief justices of high courts.

Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani, senior-most judge of the Gujarat High Court, was appointed its chief justice.

Once she takes oath, she will be the only woman chief justice of a high court.India has 25 high courts.

Justice Sabina is functioning as the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

However, Justice Gokani will demit office on February 25 upon attaining the age of 62.

Justice Gokani is drawn from the judicial service of Gujarat. "Besides being the senior-most judge, the appointment of Justice Gokani as Chief Justice will bring a sense of inclusion and facilitate a representation for judges drawn from the services in the office of Chief Justice," the SC Collegium had said last week while recommending her name. The Collegium had asked the government to "immediately" appoint her as the chief justice following the elevation of Justice Aravind Kumar, the HC chief justice so far, as a judge of the Supreme Court.He was elevated to the top court in Friday.

Justice Jaswant Singh, senior-most judge of the Orissa High Court was appointed as the chief justice of the Tripura High Court. Justice Jaswant Singh is due to retire on February 22.

The office of the Tripura HC chief justice has been lying vacant for some time following retirement of Justice Indrajit Mahanty.

While SC judges retire at 65, HC judges demit office on attaining the age of 62 years.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, Judge, Rajasthan High Court has been appointed as chief justice of the Gauhati High Court while Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, Gauhati High Court has been made chief justice of the High Court of J-K and Ladakh.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)