Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Says Delhi Fully Prepared For COVID-19 Vaccine Storage

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced on Thursday that his government is completely ready for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital. He has reassured that the conditions are now much better than they were earlier, as the rate of cases is now even less than one percent and the death rate has also reduced and efforts are made to reduce it even more. He also assured the city that the recovery rate has rapidly increased.

'Delhi Govt has made all the preparations'

" Those who were tested COVID-19 positive are now recovering and going back home, but everyone is now eyeing for a vaccine and waiting for the pandemic to end, therefore, the Delhi Government has made all the neccessary preparations for distributing vaccines to the people, " said the Delhi Chief Minister.

He added, "Our government is fully prepared to receive the vaccines from the Central government, to store them and to distribute them. The center has prioritized three categories of people to get the vaccine first as it will not be possible to instantly provide it to everyone in the country once it arrives here. The first priority is health care workers and the estimated number of such workers in Delhi is 3 lakhs, the second priority is front line workers, who are around 6 lakhs here, and the third priority is people with weak immunity system, who are round 42 lakhs here, so total 51 lakh people are our first priority."

He continued, " One person will get two doses, which means 51 lakh people will get around 1,02,00,000 (1 crore and 2 lakh) doses. Currently, we have the capacity to cold store 74 lakh doses, but within a week, we will increase the capacity of storing 1,15,00,000 ( 1 crore and 15 lakh) doses, so in this way, our capacity to store vaccines will be completed. The registered people who are our first priority will the doses first and they will be notified about the vaccination timings. The locations where these vaccinations will take place and the trained manpower that will be required are also being decided by our government." "Almost everything has been prepared, and god forbid if anybody goes through any side effects of the doses, we are prepared for their immediate recovery as well. Now we are eagerly waiting for vaccines to get approved by our country and start the vaccination soon." CM Kejriwal concluded.

As a new mutation of the COVID-19 virus has been found in the UK, on Monday Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted the Government of India should take immediate steps by banning flights to and from the UK in order to prevent the new strain of virus transmission in India.

