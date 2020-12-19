Chief Minister EPS Announces Special Pongal Gift Package After Kick Starting His Campaign

The stage is set for the Tamil Nadu assembly election with Chief Minister Edappadi Plaanisami also kick-starting his campaign from his own constituency Edappadi of Salem district. The chief minister began his campaign after visiting a temple at Periyasoragai on Saturday and has added more heat to the election mood in the state which it has been witnessing by the entry of Rajinikanth and the field campaign of actor turned politician Kamal Haasan.

During this first day, CM Edappadi Palanisamy announced that to celebrate the Pongal festival, the ration card holders will be given Pongal package along with the cash of Rs. 2,500. He also said that the distribution of this Pongal incentive will begin from the 4th of January. Speaking at Iruppali, Chief Minister Palanisamy said that while Rs.1000 has been given as a Pongal gift so far, 2 crores 6 lakh family card holders will be given a Pongal gift of Rs.2,500 for the coming year.

1 kg of sugar, raisins, cashews, cardamom in a quality cloth bag along with full sugarcane will also be given as a compliment for the harvest festival Pongal.

He then went to several places in Edappadi in a mini-van and conducted his campaign by announcing the achievement of the AIADMK government on successfully controlling the Covid spread in the state.

Chief Minister's announcement has given the people much relief as they were reeling under Corona lockdown and Cyclone.

