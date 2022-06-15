Chief Of Army's Northern Command Speaks On Agnipath Scheme; Reviews J&K Security Situation

Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, AVSM arrived in Srinagar for his three-day visit to Kashmir from June 15 to 17. He will be visiting forward posts on the Line of Control and the hinterland to review the overall security situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi on Agnipath Scheme

On the first day of his J&K visit, the Army Commander addressed the media on the contours of the reformative Agnipath Scheme of the Government. He highlighted the importance of the scheme and briefed the media on various facets of the scheme. He added that this will reform the human resource management system of not only the Indian Army but also of the Northern Command and will have a positive impact on operational preparedness as well.

"This scheme will instil patriotism, nationalism and unity among the youth. The aim is to use the Industrial training institute (ITIs), Indian Army and Skill India in synchronisation. After the four years of the stint, the youth will be able to work anywhere as trained and disciplined soldiers," said Lt.Gen Upendra Dwivedi.

Gen Dwivedi further explained that the scheme will boost the physical fitness standards and provide a golden opportunity to the youth to serve the nation by serving in the Indian Army.

What is the Agnipath Scheme

On June 14, India unveiled a new scheme called 'Agnipath' for the recruitment of 45,000 soldiers in the Army, the Navy and the Air Force, largely on a short-term contractual basis, with an aim to cut the ballooning salary and pensions bill. The soldiers to be recruited under the scheme will be called 'Agniveer'.

The age requirement for the 'Agniveers' is 17.5 to 21 years, and up to 25% of these recruits may be absorbed later for regular service. Both men and women are eligible. There is, however, little clarity on educational qualification certificates, though the University Grants Commission has also said it will try to accommodate the scheme into its degree system.

"The recruitments will begin within the next 90 days, and the first batch will be ready by July 2023," said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has announced the scheme, shortly after the Cabinet Committee on Security approved it. “The Agnipath recruitment scheme is a transformative initiative that will provide a youthful profile to the armed forces,” Singh said.

Currently, the Army recruits young people under the short service commission for an initial tenure of 10 years, which is extendable up to 14 years. The scheme is aimed at slashing the salary and pension bills of the three services, which have been increasing rapidly. The defence budget of Rs 5,25,166 crore for 2022-23 included Rs 1,19,696 crore for defence pensions. The allocation for revenue expenditure was Rs 2,33,000 crore. The revenue expenditure includes the expenses on payment of salaries and maintenance of establishments.

On Wednesday, the Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General BS Raju stated that under the 'Agnipath' recruitment scheme, the Indian Army will look to recruit candidates who are already qualified in technical skills from Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and Polytechnics. He also stated that the Agnipath scheme will roll out within 90 days of its announcement and within the first year, the first batch will serve in various battalions of the Indian Army.

Lt.Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security situation

The Army Commander was accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, YSM, SM, and VSM also visited various locations and formations in Hinterland today. He was briefed on the counter-terrorism grid, development works and the overall current security situation and measures instituted to counter adversaries’ design.

The Northern Army Commander reviewed security and operational preparedness for Amarnath Yatra. He held a detailed briefing with all the stakeholders and appreciated the efforts being undertaken for a peaceful and incident-free Yatra. He reviewed the security arrangements on both the routes for the Yatra along with the administrative arrangements.

Army Commander during his interaction with the troops over tea complimented the soldiers for the conduct of just operations with precision, ensuring zero collateral damage. He was appreciative of the excellent Soldier – Citizen connects activities, which have resulted in an overall reduction in terrorist recruitments.

(With PTI inputs)