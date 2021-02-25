Chikkaballapur Blast: Karnataka Police Arrests 5 Persons, Charged Under Explosives Act

Karnataka Police swung into quick action in the aftermath of the dynamite blast at a quarry in Chikkaballapur that killed six persons and arrested five individuals, including the owner of the mine. The blast occurred at a quarry in Hirenagavalli when the deceased were allegedly attempting to get rid of gelatin sticks used for quarrying. Karnataka Police revealed that they had arrested Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatashiva Reddy, and Madhusudhan Reddy - partners of Sri Bhramaravasini Sanders - along with Praveen, a manager, and Mohammed Riyaz Ansari, a driver who ferried the explosive materials.

Further, inspector Manjunath MN and sub-inspector GR Gopal Reddy of the Gudibande police station were suspended for failing to act in time against Bhramaravasini Sanders for illegal hoarding and blasting of explosives, as per agencies. A total of 14 persons have been named in the FIR in the criminal case that has been filed under the Explosives Act. The suspects were nabbed after three special teams were formed on the orders of Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Mines and Geology Minister of Karnataka Murugesh Nirani inspected the blast site at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur and ordered the officials to trace the 'illegal hoarding of explosives in stone quarries and mining areas. Nirani has warned of initiating strict action against those involved in the illegal procurement of gelatin. "Stringent action will be taken against those found using explosives without the consent of the government. A license is mandatory to use such explosives," he said. Nirani then asserted that vehicles will be inspected at check-posts with the co-ordination of transport and home departments. "The vehicles arriving in Karnataka from other states will be monitored closely," he added.

Dynamite blast at quarry in Shivamooga

Earlier, six people were killed in a dynamite blast at a stone mining quarry in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district. The blast took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility around 10.30 pm on Thursday night, leading to shockwaves not only in Shivamogga but also in nearby districts like Chikkamagaluru and Davangere. Some window panes were also shattered in several houses due to the magnitude of the blast, as per eye witnesses. In the aftermath of the dynamite blast in a quarry that killed six people in Shivamogga, CM BS Yediyurappa has vowed to put a full stop to illegal mining in the state and directed officials to take strict measures to ensure that.

