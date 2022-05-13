Child Marriage Stopped In Mumbai, 16-year-old Girl Rescued

A 16-year-old girl who was going to be married off was rescued from a wedding hall in the city on Thursday, police said. Police raided the wedding hall in suburban Kandivali after receiving a tip-off from an NGO that a child marriage was taking place there, said an official.

The girl was going to be married to a 22-year-old man.

A police team stopped the marriage and made both the families aware of legal implications of child marriage, said the official.

The girl was sent for counselling while the bridegroom was let off as marriage had not taken place, he said. PTI ZA KRK KRK

