Child, Maternal Mortality Rates Not Reduced In Chhattisgarh: MoS Health In RS

Child mortality and maternal mortality rates have not come down in Chhattisgarh even though there has been an average reduction at the all India level, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar said on Tuesday and asked the state government to take steps to address the matter.

She was responding to a series of queries in the Rajya Sabha from members on the reasons for the high rates of child and maternal mortality in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh despite the Central government taking steps to strengthen health infrastructure in the state.

Responding to the queries during Question Hour, Pawar said, "While there has been an average reduction at all India levels, but not in Chhattisgarh."

A directive has been issued to all states to reduce child and maternal mortality rates. Several Central schemes like the Janani and Shishu Suraksha yojana and immunisation programmes are being implemented, she said.

The minister said malnutrition is not the direct cause for maternal mortality. There is increased risk in pregnancy, and infection rate is seven per cent in Chhattisgarh, she said, asking the state government to take adequate steps to address these issues.

Responding to another query on sending a Central team to probe such deaths in Chhattisgarh's tribal areas, the minister said the situation is being monitored regularly.

However in areas where less efforts are made, the Centre may consider sending a team to ground assessment, she added.

Pawar said about Rs 979 crore was allocated to Chhattisgarh under the National Health Mission last year.

Image: Rep. Image