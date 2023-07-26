Child Rights Body NCPCR Writes To Deoband Madrasa, Seeks Action Against Darool Uloom

The Child Rights Body, the National Commission for Prevention of Child Rights (NCPCR), has written to the DM and SP of Deoband and urged action against the teachings in the Madarsas of Darool Uloom (Islamic seminary), where Objectional content against children is being taught in the curriculum. The NCPCR wrote the letter after receiving several complaints against Darool Uloom.

NCPCR, in its letter, said: The Commission is in receipt of a complaint against the fatwas issued by Darul Uloom, Deoband. The fatwa references a book titled 'Bahishti Zewar' by Maulana Ashraf Ali Thanvi. The complainant has provided excerpts from the book that are referenced in the fatwas uploaded on the Darul Uloom Fatwas website. The book contains content regarding children that is objectionable, improper, and illegal, and the book is also alleged to have been taught to the children in Madrasas. Prima facie, the content presented in the complaint is against the provisions provided by law.

Taking cognizance of the complaint w/s 13 (1) (j)) of the CPCR Act, after pursuing the complaint and the enclosed content, it was observed that it is completely inappropriate for children and also violates the laws provided for the protection of children in the country. Such material referenced and used by Darul Uloom Deoband exposes people to completely misleading information, disregarding the position of the law regarding the acts mentioned in the content, legitimizing the actions that, if committed by that person, would amount to a violation of the provisions of the law of the land. Providing such information to people is in the nature of abetment, which would incite people to commit an offense that is in contravention of the provisions laid down by law.

This would result in legitimizing such behavior towards minors that is considered violence against children and is a gross violation of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, 2012. The POCSO Act, 2012, is the Law that protects children from offenses of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and pornography. The Act outlines stringent punishment for those engaging in sexual crimes against children, to the extent of the death penalty in cases of actions categorized as aggravated sexual assaults under the Act.

Hence, the Commission finds it absolutely necessary that the dissemination of such material be blocked immediately.

Earlier in January 2022, the Commission had brought to the attention of the District Administration that there were a large number of such fatwas on DarulUloomDeoband's website and had requested to thoroughly examine and investigate this organization's website and that any such content be immediately removed.

The Commission would like to reiterate that publishing such content and statements as advice is contrary to the rights of children.

The commission has also requested that it provide the syllabus along with books and other learning materials used for children in Madrasas to the Commission for examination.

