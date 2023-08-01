Child Trafficking Racket Busted In Kolkata, 6 Arrested

Kolkata Police on Tuesday busted a child trafficking racket in the city's Anandapur area and arrested six women, including a mother, for allegedly selling a four-month-old baby to a childless woman, police said.

Acting on a written complaint of a resident of Nonadanga Rail Colony in Anandapur police station limits stating that she could not see an infant girl in one of her neighbour’s house, police first detained the kid’s mother and later arrested her after she admitted to selling the baby for Rs 4 lakh, a senior police officer said.

Based on her confession, police arrested two women each from Patuli and Haridevpur, he said, adding that the woman who “bought” the baby was arrested from Parnasree.

"We also rescued the kid from her possession. We have learnt that the buyer is a childless woman for the last 15 years," he said.

A case has been lodged at Anandapur police station and the arrested women have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the officer said.

The newborn has been handed over to a Child Welfare Committee (CWC) home.

Recently, a couple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas had reportedly sold their eight-month-old baby to buy an iPhone and fund their travel for creating reels.