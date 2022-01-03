'Children Are Taking COVID Vaccination Seriously, 13 Lakh Jabbed', Informs CoWIN Chief

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, it has started inoculating children between 15 years to 18 years of age from Monday, January 3. According to Dr. RS Sharma, chief of the CoWIN app, the COVID vaccination campaign among the said age group has seen a positive response as children seem to be 'enthusiastic' about it. In an interview with news agency ANI, Dr. Sharma said, "It's a great day. We have received great responses on the CoWIN app as well. I have information that children are excited and they are taking vaccination enthusiastically".

COWIN logs 13 lakh registration of children

According to Dr. Sharma, out of 15.56 lakh registrations on CoWIN as of now, 13 lakh are that of children aged 15-18 years old who got jabbed today by 3 pm. He informed that the registration process began on January 1 and that CoWIN is now undergoing some policy changes now that the app is also catering to the registration and scheduling for children. He added that the changes on the platform will also be in alignment with the precautionary doses, which will be administered starting January 10.

Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that those above 60 years and above living with comorbidities will be administered with precautionary doses. In a previous ANI interview, Dr. Sharma had said that those over 60 years of age and having a gap of 39 weeks between their second vaccine jab are eligible for the precautionary dose.

No registration for precautionary doses

There is no need for registration on the COWIN app since the precautionary doses will be administered after two vaccine jabs, informed Dr. Sharma. He said that the information fed in the platform during the first two jabs is enough to be eligible for precautionary doses. Talking about the status of the vaccination program in India, he said, "Vaccination program in India has been extremely successful. Over 146 crore vaccine have been given. We are very proud of CoWIN".

COVID status in India

As of Monday, January 3, the number of active COVID cases in India stands at 1,45,582 after India reported 33,750 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. In addition to this, 10,846 people recovered from the disease along with 123 deaths. Meanwhile, the Omicron tally in India stands at 1,700 according to the health ministry.

