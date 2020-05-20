Students From Different Parts Of The World Pay Tribute To Healthcare Workers With A Song

As the world is battling to overcome the deadly coronavirus pandemic and the healthcare workers are working tirelessly to save lives, school children from different parts of the world thanked the doctors and nurses with a song. On May 15, Groove Gully uploaded a video on YouTube in which kids from Kenya, India, USA, Australia, Netherlands, Indonesia and the UAE came together and collectively paid tribute to those who are saving lives and providing light in such unprecedented dark times.

The caption of the video read, “School going children from all over the world sing this song as a tribute to the brave, compassionate healthcare workers fighting the Coronavirus pandemic”.

While no thanks is big enough to match up the gratitude the doctors and nurses deserve, the small gesture by the school kids has melted the hearts of internet users. With nearly 100 likes, netizens have applauded the kids for their ‘beautiful message’. One internet user wrote, “Thank You and it just can’t be enough! Lovely to see the kids coming together and conveying our gratitude. Great stuff ya all”. Another added, “May God bless you all and keep you safe”. “Beautiful message of humanity, filled with love - kudos to one and all!” wrote another user.

Coronavirus outbreak

Meanwhile, coronavirus, which originated in China in December 2019, has now claimed over 323,000 lives worldwide as of May 20, as per Johns Hopkins Univerity. According to the tally, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and territories and has infected more than 4.9 million people. Out of the total infections, more than 1.7 million have recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries including Spain, and the economy is struggling.

