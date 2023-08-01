Children 'used' In Nuh Violence? Child Rights Body Takes Note, Seeks Probe

NCPCR, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, has sought an investigation into the alleged use of children in stone pelting and other violent incidents during the clashes which took place at Nuh in Haryana. In notices issued to the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police, the child rights body has sought action-taken reports from concerned authorities within seven days.

The NCPCR took suo-moto cognisance after media reports indicated that children were part of the violent protests where stones were were hurled in Nuh district on Monday. The commission has expressed its concern over the alleged use of children in such violent acts and has urged the law enforcement authorities to ensure protection of minors from it.

NCPCR asks district administration to provide protection to children

In a letter to the SP and DC of Nuh, NCPCR official Dharmendra Bhandari wrote, “The commission has come across with various social media reports, wherein it has been brought to the notice of the commission that in Haryana’s Nuh violence, which flared up between two communities during a religious procession that many minors were seen in stone-pelting and other illegal activities.”

“In view of the issue, the commission deems it appropriate to take suo-motu cognizance of the matter, as using minors and children in illegal protest is violation of law, which provides care and protection to children,” Bhandari asserted adding that the concerned department should carry out an inquiry into the matter and further take appropriate action.

The NCPCR has also asked the district authorities to identify the children used in the illegal protest and produce them before the Child Welfare Committee. Further, the commission has also requested to ensure protection to the children and counsel parents of these children.



Around 44 FIRs registered

Earlier, tension mounted in Haryana’s Nuh, after clashes erupted between two communities during religious procession on Monday. As per reports, violent incidents were reported from the district such as stone-pelting, arson and gun firing. Following violence in Nuh, reports of violent incidents also surfaced from other places including Sohna in Gurugram. Reports suggest that as many as five persons have been killed ever since the clash broke out in Nuh, including two police homeguards. The Haryana police have registered around 44 FIRs related to the incidents and over 60 persons have been reportedly taken into custody.

On the other hand, several police teams along with 30 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in and around clash hit areas of Haryana.