'Children Won't Be Severely Affected': Health Ministry Allays Fears On COVID Third Wave

As India continues to grapple with the second wave of the COVID-19, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that several questions have been raised regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by COVID-19. Stating that during the second wave of COVID, several questions were raised in media regarding the higher vulnerability of children to get adversely impacted by the infection during possible third wave, the Health Ministry said that the experts have allayed these fears and apprehensions on several platforms.

Dr. Randeep Guleria on possible third wave of COVID affecting children

Earlier, New Delhi AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria had said that there is no data, either from India or globally to show that children will be seriously infected in the possible third wave of Coronavirus. Giving further clarification, Dr. Randeep Guleria had also said that healthy children will be able to recover without hospitalization, while the ones, who have low immunity or co-morbidities, if contract COVID infection, will have to be admitted to the hospital.

Randeep Guleria had made a massive statement, saying that to say that the potential third wave of COVID-19 will impact children would be unscientific; at the same time, we must prepare.

Dr. Guleria had said, "If we see the two waves (so far), one group that has seen fewer cases or mild cases has been children. The virus is the same. To say that in the next wave the cases will be more in kids does not seem scientifically right. But we should prepare as the hypothesis is that the children are now protected - that they could see more cases as they've so far not gone to schools or colleges and have been at home... When they go, they'll meet other kids, and cases can rise."

Statement on Third-wave of COVID and Children causes panic, diplomatic wrangle

Over the past few weeks, starting with a statement of the Principal Scientific Advisor of the Government of India, the idea has been perpetuated that the third COVID wave may target children, with the reasons for this not properly explained. Some commentators have claimed that by such time, if children are not vaccinated but other groups are, they would constitute a natural segment of people the virus may next 'jump' to. The entire snafu over Arvind Kejriwal labeling the B.1.617.2 variant of COVID as the variant from Singapore also was fundamentally based on the Singaporean government shutting down schools owing to the growing cases among children and the variant's higher infectability. In the diplomatic and political row that followed, Delhi's Dy CM Manish Sisodia issued an impassioned appeal to 'save our Children'. Vaccinations for Children are also set to undergo clinical trials, with the Covaxin trial being set to begin in June.

COVID-19 situation in India

India has so far recorded over 3,03,62,848 positive cases, out of which, 2,94,27,330 have successfully recovered and 3,98,454 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 45,951 new cases, 60,729 new recoveries, and 817 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 5,37,064.

