Children, Youth From Delhi's Slum Participate In PM's Cross Country Race

Around 10,000 children and youth from all parts of the city participated in the race out of which 32 were given prizes, Delhi BJP said in a statement.

Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Thousands of children and youth from the slums of the national capital participated in the 'Prime Minister Narendra Modi Cross Country Slum race' organised by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Sunday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off the race hosted as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday celebration programmes under 'Sewa Pakhwara' at Dhyanchand Stadium here.   Shah said the race was aimed at the prime minister's goal to bring all sections of the society to the mainstream of national life.   Along with education, this race will connect these children with sports and boost their confidence, he added.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the race has revealed the talent in slums and unauthorised colonies of the city.

The cross country race was divided into four age groups including boys and girls in the age group of 10-15 years who participated in the 2.5 km category.

Another category of 2.5 km race was open to all age groups. The 5 km race was organised for those in the 16-20 yrs age group or above.

All the participants were given t-shirts, certificates and medals.

