As India celebrates the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru which is also celebrated as Children's Day, several leaders and politicians took to social media platforms for paying homage to India's first Prime Minister and further extended the warm greetings on Children's Day 2021. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to Koo and wrote, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes on Children's Day to all the children and the people of the state who are the leaders of the bright future and the progress of the country."

Along with him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took to his official Koo account and extended best wishes to all the children across the country. Among others, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP leader Gaurav Kumar, Karnataka Minister Murugesh R Nirani, and Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also extended their greetings and blessings to the young generation.

Apart from that, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah also took to his official Twitter handle for extending their wishes to the nation.

आज #बालदिवस के अवसर पर बच्चों के स्वस्थ,शिक्षित, निरापद और उज्जवल भविष्य की कामना करता हूं। बच्चे देश का भविष्य हैं, उनकी शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, पोषण और सुरक्षा सारे समाज का साझा दायित्व है।घातक कोविड महामारी से बच्चे प्रायः सुरक्षित रहे हैं और अब उनके लिए वैक्सीन भी संभव हो रही है। pic.twitter.com/UOx2188Q0e — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) November 14, 2021

"On the occasion of today's Children's Day, I wish the children a healthy, educated, safe and bright future. Children are the future of the country, their education, health, nutrition and safety are the common responsibility of the entire society. Children have often been safe from the deadly Kovid epidemic and now a vaccine is also possible for them", VP Naidu wrote.

Children's Day 2021

Children's Day, also known as 'Bal Diwas', is celebrated every year on 14 November in India. The day, which marks the birth anniversary of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, has been chosen as the date for Children's Day as the country's first prime minister was very fond of children and advocated for all-around development and upliftment of children.

Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary was dedicated as Children's day post his demise in 1964 through a resolution. Before that, Children's day in India was celebrated on 20 November, the day which is observed as World Children's Day.

Meanwhile, the day is celebrated widely in schools and educational institutes across the country through various programs. Also, teachers and special guests are invited for motivating and celebrate children.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock