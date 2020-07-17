Chilkur Priest Praises AIMIM Leader's Cow Slaughter Ban Appeal

A Telangana AIMIM's leader appeal to public to not sacrifice cows and calves for the upcoming Bakrid festival has been applauded by the famous Chilkur Balaji temple, popularly known as the Visa Balaji temple in Hyderabad.

Earlier this week, Gulam Ahmed Hussain, AIMIM town president of Karimnagar district, made an appeal that, "For the sake of national integrity, the government has prohibited cow sacrifices, and we need to respect the government's acts and rules. As per Islam, no programme should hurt other people in society."

Hussain also requested the district collector and the police commissioner to take precautionary measures to stop the sale of cows at cattle markets. He called upon the Muslim community to celebrate Bakrid while adhering to physical distancing.

"Prophet Muhammad had also said the same. Every individual Muslim represents the religion’s tradition and culture, so do not go against Islam. In view of spread of Covid- 19, Muslims should take precautionary measures. If anyone violates government rules, they will face action as per Disaster Management Act, 1897," the town president had said.

Appreciating the statement put out by the leader, chief priest of the Chilkur Balaji temple C S Rangarajan responded, "It is very heartening to hear the statement of the AIMIM leader from Karimnagar asking Muslims not to sacrifice cows on Bakrid. From Chilkur we wholeheartedly welcome this statement and request Muslim clerics and religious heads to make similar announcements."

"Every year, many such announcements need to be made ahead of Bakrid since lakhs of cows and calves are sacrificed on a single day leading to great heartburn among Hindus and increased friction among the communities. Such statements will lead to establishing a strong bondage of harmony between the religions," added Rangarajan.

The Chilkur priest also appreciated the Karimnagar district administration led by the collector K Shashanka and police commissioner VB Kamalasan Reddy who are taking efforts to stop illegal transport of cattle. A meeting was organised where the commissioner said, "To stop the transportation of cattle, six check posts have been set up to work round the clock. If anyone creates ruckus, stringent action will be taken against them. If anyone has information on cows being transported illegally, they can inform the police by dialing 100."

