Chilling Threat Tape Out: PFI Allegedly Vows 'revenge' Hours After Its Worker's Murder

Days after the killing of a member of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in Kerala's Palakkad, the Republic's investigative team got hold of a threat tape on Monday. In the tape, allegedly of the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI), the members of a protest in the Mattannur region of Kannur had threatened to take revenge for the killing of their activist Subair. The members had threatened Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) that they will ''lay wreath tomorrow".

The tape is of the day before the RSS leader Sareerik Sikshak Pramukh Srinivasan was hacked to death. The 45-year-old was attacked by a five-member group of assailants, who arrived at the spot on three bikes and escaped after inflicting fatal injuries on Srinivasan in a broad daylight.

"Sreenivasan's murder was in retaliation for the killing of SDPI's Subair," police confirmed. The Kerala Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder of S K Sreenivasan. The SIT will be led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (narcotics cell) Anil Kumar.

Chilling threat tape of PFI's SDPI

"No matter which forest or castle you hide in, RSS leaders- let me tell you after killing one of us, don't think you can enjoy", the PFI workers can be heard sloganeering in the chilling tape. "No matter how many gunmen you have, no matter how many police come, no matter who rules India no matter who rules Kerala, we will give you what you deserve before dawn tomorrow, you will put wreath. Insha Allah...Insha Allah, After killing one of us, if you think you can rule here, time will witness history," they were heard saying in unison on the tape.

#BREAKING | ON TAPE - 'You will lay wreath tomorrow': PFI promised revenge, tune in to watch the shocking threat tape here - https://t.co/EWhwJpOHYG pic.twitter.com/YH7dZ8oGeD — Republic (@republic) April 18, 2022

When confronted, Ameer Ali, SDPI state committee member said, "Our slogan is perfectly on the basis of secularism. We do not want anything beyond the constitution", adding, "We will cooperate with the government. We need peace. We don't want tensions in this situation."

It is pertinent to mention here that in the past six months, political killings especially of RSS & BJP workers in Kerala have increased at an unprecedented rate. In February, RSS mukhya shikshak Krishna Nandu was killed. Months before that, there was the killing of Ranjeet Sreenivas, OBC Morcha state secretary and a member of the BJP state committee. The involvement of SDPI workers has been traced in the killings, and sources say that similar threat tapes were released in both the killings.