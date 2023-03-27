China Abstains From G20 Science Vertical Meeting In Arunachal Pradesh

China decided to abstain from the two-day G20 meeting on science and innovation organised in the state capital Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh. The delegates who arrived in the northeastern state sharing the border with China will witness an exhibition and a cultural programme. Notably, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang attended G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) in New Delhi on March 2. He said that global affairs should be handled by all through discussions.

India is hosting about 200 meetings in over 50 cities across 32 verticals having taken over the presidency for the global platform this year. The Ministry of Earth Sciences has a Research and Innovation Initiative Gathering (RIIG), as part of the science vertical. There are five planned meetings of the RIIG before the ministerial summit in Mumbai in July.

China skips G20 meeting in Arunachal Pradesh

According to the reports, there was no representation from China at the Itanagar G20 congregation. It is yet to be ascertained whether China’s representative attended the event in Assam. While all the meetings under the science vertical are being organised in the same city, the third side event was held in Dibrugarh and Itanagar. The first part concluded in Assam’s Dibrugarh and the second part was organized in Itanagar for which the officials arrived on Saturday.

It’s important to mention, China claims the territory of Arunachal Pradesh as a part of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and over the years has been objecting to the visits of Indian and foreign leaders to the state. The soldiers of the Indian Army and the Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) clashed in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 2022. The Chinese soldiers were forced to retreat by the Indian Army during the faceoff.

Qin during his address at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting said China will continue to take an active part in the G20 agenda and contribute more to promoting world peace and development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.