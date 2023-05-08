China Aims To Disturb India-ASEAN Drill In South China Sea, Plotting 'sinister Plans'

In an attempt to disturb the India-ASEAN naval drill, the Chinese militia on its way to Spratlys Island changed its course and started heading towards the South China Sea where ‘Exercise Flotilla’ was being conducted. According to sources, the distance of the Chinese ship from the location of the ongoing exercise has been reduced to 30 km from 145 km in the last five hours.

The Indian Navy was conducting a joint exercise with the navies of Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Indonesia and the Philippines in a seven-ship formation. Notably, the Indian and ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) navies were conducting their maiden joint drills in the South China Sea where China is known for its aggressive activities.

Sources have revealed that the naval ships part of the exercise has taken defensive manoeuvres in response to the Chinese action. It is being learnt that the situation might not be dangerous as it is reported that the ship does not belong to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), but is related to the country’s militia.

The movement of the Chinese ship toward the ongoing joint-naval exercise was attempted to escalate tensions in the region and intimidate the ASEAN.

Joint drill in South China Sea

According to a statement released by the Indian Navy, the joint drill is aimed at “promoting maritime cooperation and enhancing trust, friendship and confidence among the ASEAN and Indian navies”.

The harbour phase of the exercise was held at the Changi Naval Base from May 2 to May 4, while the sea phase was scheduled to be conducted on May 7 and 8 in the South China Sea. Notably, this isn’t the first time that the Indian Navy is conducting an exercise with the navies of other countries in the South China Sea.