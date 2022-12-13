Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday addressed the Winter session of the Parliament over the Indian and Chinese troops face-off that took place on December 9 in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. Notably, the clash led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides as they immediately disengaged from the area. The matter escalated as the opposition targeted the Central government and raked up the matter by moving an adjournment motion in the Parliament.

'Our army gave a befitting reply to PLA': Rajnath Singh

While addressing the Lok Sabha, Raksha Mantri said that the Chinese troops made an attempt to change the status quo by entering the Indian territory but the Indian Army gave a betting reply. Singh added that the Indian troops forced the PLA troops to retreat to their own location without any causalities or injury.

Rajnath Singh said, "I would like to inform the house that on December 9 in the Yangtse area of the Tawang sector PLA troops encroached upon the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and attempted to change the status quo. This attempt was tackled by our troops in a determined manner. There was hand to hand brawl as well during the face-off. Our troops bravely stopped PLA from encroaching upon our territory and forced them to go back to their post".

"In this face-off, few soldiers on both sides suffered injuries. I would like to tell this House that none of our soldiers died or suffered any serious injury. Due to the timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers have retreated to their own location," he added.

#BREAKING | We gave befitting reply to China; No casualty or serious injuries at Indian side: Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha.

Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/t515imN8gi — Republic (@republic) December 13, 2022

'Indian commanders direct China to maintain peace': Rajnath Singh in Parliament

Raksha Mantri further said, "After this incident, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart on December 11 under the established system and discussed this incident. The Chinese side was refused all such actions and asked to maintain peace at the border. This matter has also been taken up with China through diplomatic channels. I want to assure the House that our forces are committed to guarding our borders and ready to thwart any attempt that will be made to challenge it.

In conclusion, Singh added, "I am confident that this house will unanimously support the valor and courage of our forces. And I am quite sure that this Parliament will without any doubt appreciate the capability, bravery, valour, and commitment of the Indian Army".

It is pertinent to mention that before addressing the Parliament, Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and took stock of the current situation.