'China Attempting To Hack Defence Ministry, Software Websites:' Chinese Intruder Tells STF

The alleged Chinese hacker who was arrested from the India-Bangladesh Border near Malda last week has reportedly confessed to the STF that a concerted effort was being made by Chinese agencies to break into the websites of India's Defence Ministry, Aerospace, BSNL, and others.

Earlier this month, the Border Security Force (BSF) had arrested Chinese national Han Junwe in the Malda district of West Bengal near the India-Bangladesh border. The Special Task Force shortly took over the investigation and managed to secure his 10-day remand from a Malda court.

After his arrest, the Chinese hacker told the West Bengal Police STF that hackers in China were targeting a number of companies in India apart from websites of the Central government and the Defence Ministry. The name of a software company based in Bengaluru has also been shared by the Chinese hacker.

Chinese intruder arrested from Malda

During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the Chinese national had attempted to sneak into India to gather intel from the country. "Our sleuths in Malda are questioning him, but we are planning to bring him to Kolkata and interrogate him here," a top officer of the Special Task Force told PTI.

Several devices were nabbed from his possession including an Apple laptop, two iPhones, two Chinese SIMs, a Bangladeshi and an Indian SIM, pen drives, small torches, and several money-transaction machines. He also had two Mastercard ATM cards, and currencies of several nations including-- United States, Bangladesh, and India in his possession.

Given the kind of electronic devices that he had on him, investigating agencies suspected that there is a strong possibility that he was sent to India as a spy by a Chinese agency. The 36-year-old had two visas in his passport, one from Bangladesh and the other from Nepal. Suspicious bank documents were also found on him.

Han Junwe has been accused of supplying 1,300 Indian SIM cards to China since 2020 and is said to be a part of a larger China Spygate which is working on carrying cyberattacks against Indian governments and businesses. Notably, one of his associates, Sun Jiang, was arrested by the UP Police earlier this year.

