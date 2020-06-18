China Peddles Economy Waffle To India After Clash; Alleges Covid Lockdown 'frustration'

In an attempt to threaten India, Chinese mouthpiece Global Times on Thursday lectured uninvited that the Modi government needs to focus on its economy that has been affected due to Coronavirus lockdown, adding that it would defuse the border tensions as well. Even as China is under the scanner at an international level for hiding information about the Coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese mouthpiece has reminded India of S&P Global Ratings and claimed that the current outburst of nationalist sentiment in India is due to 'frustration' of lockdown.

China has not yet revealed the number of casualties it suffered in the Galwan faceoff, with the Global Times editor going to the extent of calling it a 'goodwill gesture.' Moreover, it has declared sovereignty over the Galwan valley, a claim that New Delhi has dismissed as 'exaggerated and untenable'. In the article, China deliberately attempts to tempt India by touting cooperation amid deceit mentioning that both countries have 'huge potential for economic and trade cooperation'. "Therefore, despite recent border tensions, we sincerely hope that the Indian economy will be able to achieve steady growth in the future," it said.

Moreover, it seems that US siding with India has irked Beijing as it is yet to solve its trade war with America, while Donald Trump has renewed attack on Xi Jinping's administration - both for outbreak of COVID-19 and now a law against its crackdown on ethnic minorities.

In the article, the Chinese mouthpiece claimed that 'neither China nor India needs a third party, especially the US, to intervene in their border issue at this sensitive time.' It went on a rant detailing about the 'US-China rivalry on multiple fronts', advising the Trump administration to avoid its involvement in the China India border dispute.



"The border dispute involves a country's territorial sovereignty, and no other countries are qualified to point fingers at the issue. If the US were to intervene in the China-India dispute, it would be a very grim signal for US-China trade relations, which would also hinder future economic and trade development between China and India."

'India should curb Boycott China voices'

On Wednesday, as anti-China protests were held at multiple locations across the country over the killing of 20 Indian soldiers in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, with agitators demanding to boycott Chinese products, China has said that India should curb ‘boycott China’ voices.

In an opinion piece published in its mouthpiece Global Times, Beijing said that some extreme anti-China groups and individuals in India have been promoting a China "boycott." Citing the example of Swadeshi Jagran Manch and terming its call "irresponsible", the mouthpiece said that the call has been echoed by a handful of Indian celebrities with large numbers of followers which is placing bilateral ties in a "dangerous position."

"Rational voices in India have repeatedly pointed out that it is unrealistic and self-destructive for Asia's third-largest economy to launch frictions with the largest economy in the region. And blindly associating border issues with investments and trade is illogical. The rational majority in the South Asian nation - particularly those involved in economic development and politics - is unlikely to allow anti-China groups to incite hatred, escalate border issues or interrupt economic ties with China," the piece titled 'India should curb ‘boycott China’ voices after border clash' on Wednesday stated.

