Through its mouthpiece Global Times, China shamelessly reacted to what they called the Indian media's 'over-hype' on the abduction of an Arunachal Pradesh teen by the Chinese Army on Friday. Wang Yi, the Foreign Minister of China, said to the Global Times that Zangnan from where the teen was abducted was 'China's territory', and the country always opposes India's 'illegal encroachment' of it.

"The PLA controls the border according to law & cracks down on illegal border entry & exit," Wang Yi further said, as per the Global Times.

Arunachal teen allegedly abducted by Chinese Army: BJP MP

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP's Arunachal Pradesh (East) MP Tapir Gao raised the issue of Taron's alleged abduction. Gao stated that Taron has been kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area where the Chinese army has built a road inside Indian territory. He added that Taron's friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported the abduction. Seeking the teen's early release, Gao urged the Centre to intervene.

1/2

Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/ecKzGfgjB7 — Tapir Gao (@TapirGao) January 19, 2022

Swinging into action over the alleged abduction of an Arunachal teen by the Chinese Army, the Indian Army has contacted its Chinese counterpart on Thursday, stated Defence sources to ANI. The Army has sought China's People's Liberation Army's (PLA) assistance to locate the teen and return him as per standard protocol. The Army stated that Taron was collecting herbs and hunting and lost his way and could not be found.

Earlier in September 2020, 5 Arunachal people who had gone hunting in a forest in Upper Subansiri district on the Sino-India border, were allegedly kidnapped by the Chinese military. Two others, who were in the group, managed to escape and informed the police. The kidnapped - Toch Singkam, Prasat Ringling, Dongtu Ebiya, Tanu Baker and Ngaru Diri - were later handed over back to the Indian Army a few days later.

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns that cropped up since the LAC faceoff in Galwan Valley when 20 jawans were martyred. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.