China Calls Map Claiming Arunachal, Aksai Chin Routine, Asks India To Not 'over-interpret'

After India objected to China's latest 'standard map' claiming Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as parts of its territory, Beijing has issued a statement downplaying the controversy and referring to the map release "routine practice." "On August 28, the Ministry of Natural Resources of China released the 2023 edition of the standard map. It is a routine practice in China’s exercise of sovereignty in accordance with the law," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

Wenbin asked parties to maintain objectivity and calmness while refraining from over-interpreting the issue. "We hope relevant sides can stay objective and calm, and refrain from over-interpreting the issue," he said.

India rejects Chinese provocation

India has countered China's territorial claims and its justification for the map release. The Indian External Affairs Ministry lodged a strong protest against China's actions, describing the map as an attempt to complicate the already intricate boundary question. The ministry's spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi, stated, "We have today lodged a strong protest through diplomatic channels with the Chinese side on the so-called 2023 ‘standard map’ of China that lays claim to India’s territory." Bagchi emphasised that India rejected these claims entirely due to their lack of foundation and noted that such actions only serve to complicate the ongoing boundary negotiations.

China's official release of the 2023 edition of its standard map has not only strained its relationship with India but also raised concerns internationally, particularly regarding China's territorial claims and its response to dissenting voices. The portrayal of Arunachal Pradesh and Aksai Chin as part of Chinese territory, along with the assertion of control over the entire South China Sea, has led to heightened tensions in the region.