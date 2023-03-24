China Claims It Chased Away American Warship From South China Sea, US Navy Denies

Chinese claims that an American-guided missile destroyer was chased away by its warship have been refuted by the United States. Chinese officials allege that the American ship was circling disputed islets in the South China Sea.

China's southern theatre command stated that it had ordered USS Milius to leave the area near the Paracel islands but the same was denied by the US Navy's 7th Fleet. The United States was not expelled and continues to carry out routine operations in the South China Sea area, the US Navy said and added that it will continue to fly its aircraft, sail and operate wherever international law allows.

About the South China Sea conflict

Territorial disputes in the South China sea involve conflicting island and maritime claims in the area by several sovereign states involving the Spratly islands, Paracel islands, Scarborough Shoal and various boundaries in the Gulf of Tonkin. There is also debate over the waters close to the Indonesian Natuna Islands, which some claim are geographically a part of the South China Sea. Maritime disputes also extend beyond the South China sea.

In 1932, France officially claimed both the Paracel and Spratlys islands. Its annexation was announced and was formally included in French-Indochina.

A third of all maritime trade in the world is expected to pass through the South China Sea each year, valued at 3.37 trillion US dollars. A total of 39.5 per cent of China's total trade and 80 per cent of its energy imports go through the South China Sea.

In 1947 the Chinese government declared that the majority of the South China sea was its territory. The new Chinese government, which had been installed after the Chinese civil war had overthrown the Republic of China.

For a very long time, the South China Sea region has served as the focal point of numerous disputes. The Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, China, and other Asian nations in the area are among the countries with which trade is currently conducted frequently through this area. To counter the Chinese threat in this area and uphold a free Indo-Pacific region for trade and business, the QUAD allies have been holding regular military exercises.

Growing hostilities between China and the United States come in the backdrop to this incident. Washington has been sending its warships in response to Beijing's increasingly assertive behaviour in the South China Sea and elsewhere.

Although the US does not have any claims to the waters, it has for decades sent Navy and Air Force assets to patrol the waterway and claims that freedom of overflight and navigation is in the national interest of the US. As the US has maintained a naval presence in the region for more than a decade, China has frequently reacted angrily, accusing it of interfering in Asian affairs.

China has been demanding that the US leaves the region, where it has had a naval presence for more than a century.

After the recent incident involving the US warship, the Chinese foreign ministry demanded that the US instantly cease all violations and provocations to preserve peace and security.