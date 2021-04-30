China Dials Up India To Express Sympathy Over COVID; LAC Disengagement Also Discussed

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Friday shared a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during which China expressed its sympathies with India over the COVID-19 crisis. Sharing details of the call, EAM Jaishankar revealed that the two countries had discussed international cooperation regarding aspects of public health in response to the COVID challenge. EAM Jaishankar and FM Wang Yi also shared a discussion affirming their commitment to complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC as per the Moscow Agreement.

"Received a call from State Councilor & FM Wang Yi conveying China’s sympathies at the COVID challenge now faced by India. Discussed the international cooperation aspects of the public health response to this difficult situation. Highlighted the importance of supply chains and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights," said EAM Jaishankar.

"Also discussed the issue of full and sincere implementation of the Moscow Agreement of complete disengagement at all friction points along the LAC and full restoration of peace and tranquility in Eastern Ladakh. Agreed to continue discussions in this respect," he added.

China To Transport 25,000 Oxygen Concentrators To India

The phone call between the two Ministers comes after China stated that medical suppliers in their country are working overtime to deliver 25,000 orders of oxygen concentrators to India. Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong added that cargo planes have been planned to transport medical supplies. China has stated that it 'firmly supports'' India in fighting COVID-19.

"Chinese medical suppliers are working overtime on orders from India, at least 25000 orders for oxygen concentrators in recent days. Cargo planes are under plan for medical supplies. Chinese customs will facilitate relevant process," said Sun Weidong.

India reported 3,86,452 fresh cases of Coronavirus on Friday which took the total tally of cases in India to 1,87,62,976. As of April 30, there are 31,70,228 active cases in the country which has witnessed 2,97,540 recoveries and 3,498 deaths in the last 24 hours.