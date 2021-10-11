China Has No Business To Occupy Land That Rightfully Belongs To India: Maj Gen GD Bakshi

With no breakthrough in connection to the months-long military confrontation in eastern Ladakh, the 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China ended on Sunday, October 10. According to the statement issued by India, China failed to provide any forward-looking proposals. Major General (Retd) GD Bakshi, stressing China's false promises over the peaceful settlement, explains China's provocative behaviour towards India.

GD Bakshi said, "China has no business to occupy land that rightfully belongs to India".

He further informed that China has repetitively asked India to peacefully settle the border issues but has never acted accordingly.

GD Bakshi informed, "China has no interest in resolving the issue but will further plan acts that will be provocative to India's conduct".

The 13th round of India-China military talks

The nine-hour meeting on Sunday, led by 14 Corps commander Lt-General P G K Menon and the South Xinjiang Military District did not arrive at a mutual solution over the status quo of Ladakh. As per ANI sources, Xi Jinping administration didn't provide any proposals to resolve the military standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector. While China alleged that India has put forward unrealistic demands in resolving the difficulties.

With reference to EAM S Jaishankar's meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi last month, the MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) press release stated, "Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner. EAM, therefore, emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols".

India after Galwan clash

India has undertaken some major developments after one year of the Galwan clash. These include building infrastructure to enhance connectivity and deploying additional troops to tackle any possible aggression by the Chinese. In the sector of troop accommodation, the biggest achievement of the defense forces has been in creating accommodation for the troops as the Military Engineers have created facilities planned to have been built in the next five years within the last 11 months. Officials said the preparedness of the armed forces is now at a level where the Chinese or any other adversary cannot surprise us in any way.

(Image: PTI)