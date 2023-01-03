'China Has Unilaterally Tried To Change LAC': EAM Jaishankar Lambasts China

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar blasted China on Monday, January 2, for attempting to unilaterally alter the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“We had an agreement not to unilaterally change the LAC, which they have tried to unilaterally do. So there is, I think, an issue, a perception that we have which derives directly from our experience,” said EAM Jaishankar.

Jaishankar had previously stated that India will not agree to any move by China to unilaterally shift the Line of Actual Control (LAC), stressing that relations between New Delhi and Beijing are "not normal" and that there would be no compromising on fundamental concerns.

On December 9, clashes broke out between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. According to the Indian Army, the face-off resulted in "minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides".

“I think there's a large concern based on our experiences. The concern is that we had agreements with China not to amass forces in our border areas, and they have not observed those agreements, which is why we have the current tense situation,” EAM said.

Extensive need for reforms in the UN

Jaishankar also emphasized the need for reforms in the UN, noting that the world's most populous country is not among the permanent members of the Security Council.

“What does it say about the state of the UN? If that is the case? So it's both a yes and a no. It's partly a statistic, but I think it's a statistic that means a lot. For several years, you have called for permanent seats on the Security Council as if Brazil and Japan, or Germany. How long will it take, from your point of view, till this reform of the Council will actually become reality? Well, ideally, we’d liked it yesterday, of course, but the problem, I think, is that those who are today enjoying the benefits of permanent membership clearly are not in a hurry to see the reform. I think it’s a very short-sighted view, in my opinion, because at the end of the day, the credibility of the UN, and frankly, their own interests and effectiveness, is at stake. So my sense is it will take some time, hopefully not too much time,” said Jaishankar.

He further said, reported ANI, "I can see a growing body of opinion among UN members who believe that there must be change. It's not just us. You have entire Africa, entire Latin America left out developing countries vastly underrepresented, I think, the state of the world. This was an organization invented in 1945. It's 2023. And when you would have to guess for a year when this will happen, what would it be? No, I wouldn't guess, because I know the complexities of this process. It's a tough one. I would be honest with you. It's a tough one. But I don't think we should give up because it's a tough one. On the contrary, because it's a tough one, we should actually up the ante, increase the feeling in bad parts of the world that this reform is essential."