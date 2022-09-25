China Listening? Jaishankar's 'do So At Own Peril' Message On Defending Terrorists At UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar presented India's statement at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 24. In the statement, the Union Minister highlighted India's role in the UN Security Council, during its tenure as a member which is nearing expiry. Outlining that India has been a recipient of the brunt of cross-border terrorism for over decades, the External Affairs Minister put forth that India firmly advocates a ‘zero-tolerance’ approach.

Having said that, he indirectly took a dig at its neighbour China for 'politicising the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime'. The 1267 Sanctions Committee is one of several UN Security Council sanctions regimes that impose restrictions on people considered a global threat. India has faced troubles in designating its leaders since then- with China, in particular, holding or blocking the designations of Masood Azhar, finally listed in 2019 after the Pulwama attack, and even Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed and LeT commander Zaki Ur Rahman Lakhvi in December 2008 right after the attacks.

Talking about the politicization of UNSC 1267, he said, "sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation."

'Especially, on its own neighbourhood...'

"While the global attention has been on Ukraine, India has also had to contend with other challenges, especially in its own neighbourhood," said India allegedly in an attack on China, as well as Pakistan. He highlighted that at times like these, the global community should rise above the 'narrow agendas' and went on to highlight India taking 'exceptional measures at exceptional times'.

Highlighting that India has always espoused a 'cooperative, inclusive, and consultative approach to international relations', Jaishankar said, "We believe that multipolarity, rebalancing, fair globalization and reformed multilateralism cannot be kept in abeyance. The call for reformed multilateralism – with reforms of the Security Council at its core – enjoys considerable support among UN members."