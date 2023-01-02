'China-made Bullets Used In Targeted Attack In Rajouri's Upper Dangri Village': Sources

In a big development in the targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, it has emerged that China-made bullets were used to attack a particular community in Upper Dangri village on Sunday evening.

Sources privy to the development told Republic that the green lacquer bullets were fired at Hindus after identifying them.

Bullets were carrying 71 and 68 markings. 71 is the manufacturing code of China and 68 is the code of manufacturing year.

Four civilians were killed and six injured after the suspected terrorists indiscriminately fired on three houses and fled. The firing ended within 10 minutes, an official said.

"First, they attacked a house in Upper Dangri and then they moved 25 metres away and shot at several people there (at another house)," the official said adding that they targeted the third house while fleeing the village.

In Rajouri town, people with the bodies of victims gathered at Dangri chowk and blocked roads. They demanded that Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha come to the protest site. The L-G has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and a government job to the next of kin of the civilians killed in the incident.

We will find these dogs and wipe them: J&K DGP

A cordon-and-search operation is underway to nab the suspected terrorists. J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said, "This is an unfortunate incident, we have been hit. All forces are working to reach those (perpetrators). We are trying to wipe out the enemy. We are with families. We want them to cremate their dear ones. All security measures will be reviewed if needed... We will find these dogs and wipe them."

In another incident from Dangri village on Monday, two children were killed and six people were injured in an IED explosion near the house of one of the victims of Sunday's attack.