'China Must Look At Its Own Breaches': MEA On Beijing's Objection To Indo-US 'Yudh Abhyas'

As China opposed the ongoing Indo-US joint training exercise "Yudh Abhyas 22" being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on December 1 responded by saying that a third country doesn't need to inspect India's activities. Further responding to the neighbouring country's objection, the ministry clearly stated that before condemning India, China needs to look into its own breaches.

Referring to the ongoing Indo-US joint training exercise, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "These exercises with the US have nothing to do with 1993 and 1996 agreements. China should introspect on the 1993 and 1996 agreements and the number of times, it has violated the agreements. A third country doesn't need to inspect on what India is doing. India can conduct exercises with whomsoever it wants."

China's objection to 'Yudh Abhyas'

Opposing to the joint Indo-US military exercises being held near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), China on November 30 asserted that the ongoing "Yudh Abhyas" violates the spirit of the two border agreements signed between New Delhi and Beijing in 1993 and 1996.

Addressing the media, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, "The joint military exercise between India and the US close to the LAC at the China-India border violates the spirit of the agreement between China and India in 1993 and 1996. It does not serve the mutual trust between China and India."

Notably, China's statement came in view of the 18th edition of the India-US joint military exercise "Yudh Abhyas", which is currently underway in Uttarakhand, about 100 kilometres from the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

'Yudh Abhyas' in Uttarakhand

The 18th edition of the annual joint exercise of the Indian Army and the US armed forces also known as, 'Yudh Abhyas 22' is being conducted in Uttarakhand's Auli, just 100 kilometres away from the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The exercise kicked off on November 16.

The joint exercise conducted annually between India and the US to share best practices, techniques, tactics, and procedures, was last held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska (US) in October 2021.