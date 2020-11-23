China Pressurising Pakistan; Terror Increased After J&K Netas' Release: Maj Gen KK Sinha

Defence Expert and retired Army Major General KK Sinha on Monday hit out at Pakistan over its attempt to disrupt peace in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that Pakistan is sponsoring cross-border terrorism under the influence of its 'all-weather' ally China as Beijing is building pressure on Islamabad.

'PM Modi has warned Pakistan'

"Pakistan is trying very hard to disrupt the peace which has been established in Jammu and Kashmir. This did not happen after Article 370 was abrogated last year but after these political leaders were released in 2020. After May, we have seen unprecedented firing all along the LOC. The ceasefire violation numbers have exceeded 5000 and these are all targeted for all these so-called terrorists. What happened in Nagrota is an example," he said.

"What we have seen in Nagrota is that 4 Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists have been eliminated and high-level investigations are carried on. PM Modi has chaired a security meeting himself and has tweeted about it taking the name of a terrorist organisation for the first time. He is also saying that it has come from Pakistan and India will reply very strongly if they try something like this again," he added.

READ | BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya wants CM Mamata's police to be kept out of West Bengal polls

READ | India may grant SII emergency use nod for Oxford Covid vaccine; DGCI awaiting UK decision

Asserting that because of the unprecedented Chinese pressure on Pakistan, the Imran Khan-led country is pushed to carry on terrorist activities. Major General Sinha also said that China has stopped funding China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to mount pressure on Pakistan. "They are trying to squeeze India from all three sides. But the way, the forces have been proactive in their operations and making sure that such activities are not carried out is commendable. The way they are dealing with Pakistan, China and terrorism is something very very strong and unprecedented, he said.

READ | AIMIM chief against Love Jihad law; 'Owaisi, traitor, terror, Pak' at tip of BJP's tongue

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally rises to 91,39,866; Maharashtra mulls on lockdown