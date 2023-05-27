China Proposes 15-20 Km Buffer Zone Inside Indian Territory For Disengagement In Depsang

China has proposed the creation of a 15 to 20 kilometre buffer zone inside the Indian territory in eastern Ladakh’s Depsang along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The latest update comes following the 18th round of Corps Commander-level talks with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). PLA made the demand after rejecting India’s proposal for the establishment of a buffer zone 3-4 kilometres inside the Indian territory in exchange for the complete disengagement of PLA troops from the area along the LAC.

According to an official from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police’s (ITBP) intelligence wing, the negotiations entered a stalemate after both sides rejected the proposals. India and China have been engaged in a border stand-off since May 2020 after troops from Indian Army’s Bihar Regiment engaged the transgressing PLA troops in fierce hand-to-hand combat in the Galwan Valley near the Pangong Tso Lake.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has employed unconventional means to enhance its border security. Notably, the government is pushing for the development of border villages and equipping the civilian population in regions close to the LAC with special skills to create a strategic resource pool for the support of the Indian Armed Forces during hostilities.

Indian border villages: Enhancing logistics

The Eastern Command of the Indian Army is coordinating with the government of Arunachal Pradesh to develop three villages- Meshai, Kaho and Kibithoo into model villages. The three villages are situated along the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. The step is being taken by the government and the Indian Army to check Beijing’s aggressiveness and deceptive nature along the border and to curb cross-border migration.

According to a report by the think-tank CLAWS, the border villages are being developed considering the 3 C’s. With a focus on Cluster, Convergence and Community, the development of these model villages will enhance border security by providing better roads, water supply, health, education, internet and connectivity.

Border villages prove vital for the logistics of the Indian security forces. The local residents of border regions act as informants to the security forces and help safeguard the territorial integrity of the nation, as was the case in 1999 when local shepherds informed the Indian Army of the Pakistani infiltration into Kargil, the CLAWS report stated. Meanwhile, the Indian Army reaffirmed on Tuesday that it aims to restore patrolling rights to the traditional patrolling route at Depsang. Talks are underway to break the stalemate at two reagions in Ladakh- Depsang and Demchok.