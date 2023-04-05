China Provokes Again On Arunachal, Says Changing Names Was Within Its 'sovereign Rights'

In yet another provocation by China on Arunachal Pradesh, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday, called the country's move to rename the 11 places in the northeastern state of India, its "sovereign rights".

Addressing a press brief, Mao Ning was asked about the reason for renaming the places in the Indian territory of the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that "Zangnan" is a part of their territory. Notably, the Chinese refer to Arunachal as "Zangnan, the southern part of Tibet".

"Zangnan is part of China’s territory. In accordance with relevant stipulations of the administration of geographical names of the State Council, competent authorities of the Chinese government have standardized the names of some parts of Zangnan. This is within China’s sovereign rights," Mao Ning said in a press brief, according to the press release.

'Invented name will not alter reality': India slams China

India on Tuesday, retaliated against China over its intensified provocation to emphasise its claim over Arunachal. The Ministry of External Affairs outrightly rejected China's attempt and asserted that Arunachal will always be an integral part of India.

"We have seen such reports. This is not the first time China has made such an attempt. We reject this outright. Arunachal Pradesh is, has been, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Attempts to assign invented names will not alter this reality," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.

It is pertinent to mention that this is China's third attempt to change the names of places in the northeastern state of India. The first move of renaming six places was announced in 2017, while the second attempt occurred in 2021. In addition, China has made public a map that depicts areas of Arunachal as a part of the southern Tibetan province.