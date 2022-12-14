'China Resorting To Salami Slicing Tactic': Ex-Army Chief General Naravane On Tawang Clash

Days after the India-China face-off, Ex-Army chief General MM Naravane (Retd) on December 14 opined that China has been resorting to the "salami slicing" tactic along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to gain Indian territory in a gradual manner. He further stated that this tactic of the neighbouring country has led to a "more assertive" response from the Indian Army.

Speaking to news agency ANI, former Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said, "China has been trying to alter the status quo along the LAC for many years, decades in fact, and they have been doing this in very small incremental steps which by themselves do not look very dangerous.

"China's long-term strategy has been the same - keep inching forward. We call it 'salami slicing', coming up one inch at a time. But in the bargain over a period of time, they have gained a lot. This is the tactics they have adopted and are continuing with it. They keep probing India for any possible weakness," he added.

'Galwan was a setback for China': Naravane

Stating that China got its first 'jhatka' (shock) during Galwan clash, Former Army Chief General Naravane said, "The Chinese troops faced a major setback during the Galwan clash. The casualties suffered by the Chinese Army during the clash in June 2020 was the first time they got jhatka."

"Time and again, they have said that they will not like to get into the numbers game. So, the actual number of casualties is not important, what is important is the fact that they suffered casualties. Over the last two decades, China is not only encroaching India but is doing the same with Bhutan and Nepal as well," he asserted.

Furthermore, the former Army chief said, "In the South China Sea also they have been encroaching. They have a free pass and have never suffered casualties as nobody challenged them. For them, it was a very low-cost, no-cost option. Without doing anything, without suffering any casualties, they were gaining. This was the first time they got the "jhatka" and that is what forced them to reassess this way of doing things."