In a massive sigh of relief on Thursday, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over missing Arunachal teenager Miram Taron to the Indian Army. This was revealed on Twitter by Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West. He added that due procedure including medical examination of Taron is being followed.

A day earlier, Rijiju had announced, "Chinese PLA has confirmed that young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron will be repatriated to the Indian side. Will disclose the exact place & time later for smooth proceeding. Accordingly, Indian Army has coordinated the necessary arrangements with the Chinese Side."

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and Arunchal East MP Tapir Gao expressed gratitude towards the Centre and the Indian Army for ensuring the safe return of Taron. Ering opined, "We just saw the tweet of Honourable Union Minister Kiren Rijiju that the boy has been safely returned and that is what our main intention was. Because he was a village boy, we had prayed that he should be returned safe and sound. And that has been done. Of course, we are grateful to the Indian Army, Honourable Defence Minister and Honourable External Affairs Minister that they got the boy safely".

Row over 'missing' Arunachal teenager

The controversy had come to the fore when BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that the 17-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Stating that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities, he urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Immediately taking cognizance, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

Politicizing the issue on January 20, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "A few days before Republic Day, a son of India is kidnapped by China. We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not give up hope and we will not accept defeat. PM's cowardly silence is his statement- he doesn't care"! Without weighing in on the specific case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made a preposterous claim a day later that Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of his country and added that the PLA cracks down on illegal border crossing in accordance with the law.