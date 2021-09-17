China Shouldn't View Ties With India Through Lens Of Third Country: EAM Tells Wang Yi

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the 21st Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Dushanbe. During his meeting with Wang Yi, Jaishankar asserted that China should not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country. Both sides discussed the disengagement process between the two countries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In addition, EAM Jaishankar also remarked that China and India should set an example for Asian solidarity. Moreover, Jaishankar also stated that disengagement is essential for the restoration of peace and tranquillity which is a basis for the development of bilateral ties of both counties.

Met Chinese FM Wang Yi on the sidelines of SCO Summit in Dushanbe.



Discussed disengagement in our border areas. Underlined that progress in this regard is essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity, which is the basis for development of bilateral ties. pic.twitter.com/wmO0sxeWwL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2021

Also exchanged views on global developments. Emphasized that India does not subscribe to any clash of civilisations theory.



It is also essential that China does not view its relations with India through the lens of a third country. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 16, 2021

The External Affairs Minister noted that since the last meeting on July 14, both sides had made some progress in the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh and had completed the disengagement in the Gogra area. However, the Ministry of External Affairs release mentioned that there were still some outstanding issues that needed to be resolved. The MEA statement also added that the EAM recalled that Foreign Minister Wang Yi had in their last meeting noted that the bilateral relations were at low ebb.

"Both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of the either side as it was impacting the relationship in a negative manner. EAM therefore emphasized that the two sides should work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols," it added

The External Affairs Minister further underlined that it was necessary to ensure progress in the resolution of remaining issues so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh noting that peace and tranquillity in the border areas have been an essential basis for progress in the bilateral relations.

"In this regard, the Ministers agreed that military and diplomatic officials of the two sides should meet again and continue their discussions to resolve the remaining issues at the earliest," read the release.

With ANI inputs