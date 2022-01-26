China To Hand Over Missing Arunachal Pradesh Youth Soon, Informs Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

In a massive development, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday informed that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) has indicated releasing the 19-year-old boy Miram Toran from Arunachal Pradesh, who had allegedly strayed to the Chinese territory on January 18. He also informed that the date and time of receiving the boy will be decided soon, and if there is a delay, it would be due to bad weather.

The Law Minister tweeted:

Hotline exchanged on Republic Day by Indian Army with Chinese PLA. PLA responded positively indicating handing over of our national and suggested a place of release. They are likely to intimate date and time soon. Delay attributed to bad weather conditions on their side. https://t.co/CX7pu2jIRV — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 26, 2022

On Tuesday, Union Law Minister Rijiju had announced that the Indian Army had shared the personal details of the missing teen from Arunachal Pradesh with the Chinese counterparts for ‘corroborating his identity.’ The statement read, "Since the individual was missing from the area close to LAC, Indian Army immediately approached Chinese side on 19th January 2022, asking for assistance in tracing and return of the individual, in case he had strayed into the Chinese territory or PLA has taken him in their custody."

"Chinese side assured that they would search for the individual and return him as per established protocol. Later on 20th January 2022, the Chinese side intimated that they had found a boy on their side and requested further details to establish the identity. To assist the Chinese side in corroborating the identity, personal details and photos of the individual have been shared with the Chinese side by the Indian Army. Response from the Chinese side is awaited." Rijiju’s statement added.

Arunachal Pradesh teen missing

Earlier, BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao had claimed that the 19-year-old boy was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area of the state on January 18. Gao added that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities. Moreover, he had also urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Soon, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting. It is likely that he will return to India in two to three days. The same has been informed by the PLA via a hotline to the Indian Army.

Image: Twitter/PTI