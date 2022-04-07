China Tried To Hack Indian Power Grid System In Ladakh Twice, Claims Power Min RK Singh

Union Power Minister RK Singh on Thursday made a shocking claim wherein he underlined two attempts which were made by state-backed Chinese hackers who aimed to target electricity distribution grid centres near Ladakh, but were not successful. Combatting the modern age espionage campaign of the Xi Jinping-led administration, RK Singh stated that the Centre has 'already' bolstered the defence system to counter and prevent such cyber attacks.

"Two attempts were made by Chinese hackers to target electricity distribution centres near Ladakh but were not successful. We have already strengthened our defence system to counter such cyber attacks," the Minister told news agency ANI.

"The reports are about January-February and not recently. Those attempts were already reported to us and we had a meeting with concerned states in this regard. We have repeatedly reviewed the situation," Singh said, adding, "We have put our system to stop."

RK Singh's statement comes at a time when recent reports suggest that Chinese hackers focused on 'load dispatch' centres in northern India that are responsible for carrying out real-time operations for grid control and electricity dispersal in the areas surrounding the disputed India-China border.

China attempted twice to hack Indian power grid system in Ladakh: Centre

A report by private intelligence firm Recorded Future published on Wednesday stated a new potential flashpoint following a military standoff between both sides in April 2020. Sources informed that the intervention was noted during March and August last year and the hacking was geographically concentrated.

An investigation data revealed the information being passed in and out of Indian Load Despatch Centres to the Chinese state-sponsored command and control spread across the world. In addition to targeting Indian power grid assets, the group said that they identified the compromise of a national emergency response system and the Indian subsidiary of a multinational logistics entity by a similar threat activity group.

China, in a bid to collect confidential information in relation to infrastructure systems, continued to target State and Regional Load Dispatch Centres in India over the past 18 months. "This targeting is likely to long-term strategic priority for select Chinese state-sponsored threat actors active within India," the Group said while hinting that China's targeting is likely intended to gather information on critical systems or 'pre-positioning for future activity.'

Notably, the Group alerted the GoI of their findings before they published the report.