China's Construction Activities In Bhutanese Land Disturbs Settlements Of Villages: Report

China has had a history of aggressive engagements and unsettled disputes pertaining to its border with neighbouring nations. Bhutan, one of the nations engaged in a border contention with China is taking the brunt of Chinese infiltrations, an Epardafas report states.

Settlements of villages across the China-Bhutan border have fallen victim to China-led infestation amid Beijing’s construction activities inside Bhutanese territory. According to the report, China has resurrected more than 200 structures inside Bhutanese territory while additional constructions are underway.

A stained history of China’s false promises

China expressed its inclination to settle its border dispute with Bhutan through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with the Bhutanese government in October 2021. Titled the 'Roadmap for Expediting the Bhutan-China Boundary Negotiations', the deal was an attempt to speed up negotiation talks between the two sides regarding the border contention. However, despite the recognition of the MoU, which is also known as the 3-step road map, China has not ceased its nefarious activities inside Bhutan’s territory.

China has a history of making unsubstantiated claims over the territories of neighbouring nations including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and islands in the South China Sea. Furthermore, it has also engaged in border disputes with nations like Russia, Myanmar, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan in the past.

Focusing on Bhutan, China claims a significant part of Bhutanese land as its territory. Particularly, the Pasamlung and Jakarlung valley regions on Bhutan’s northern side are claimed by China. However, these regions withhold great cultural significance for Bhutan.

Meanwhile, China also lays claim over Bhutan’s western front regions including Yak Chu, Langmarpo and Sinchulungpa valleys. China’s recent reignition of territorial disputes with Bhutan could be an attempt by Beijing to punish Bhutan’s decision of aligning with India. China’s assumption that Thimphu’s foreign policy may be influenced by New Delhi may be the reason for its aggressive activities along the Bhutan border, the report stated.

Following Tibet’s invasion of China in 1949, diplomatic relations between Bhutan and China soured. Furthermore, the situation worsened following claims over Bhutanese land by Chinese leader Mao Zedong. New maps released by Beijing in 1954 and 1958 projected illegal occupation of up to 350 square miles of Bhutanese territory.

Meanwhile, during the flare-up of China-Bhutan border contention, India came to Bhutan’s assistance through the deployment of an Indian Military Training Team (IMTRAT) in 1961. The team was tasked with imparting training to the Bhutanese security forces.

Since then, bilateral ties between India and Bhutan have proved mutually beneficial. Additionally, Indian assistance to Bhutan includes trade, hydropower, education, and socio-economic development, Epardafas reported. India has also proved as a market for exports of Bhutanese resources providing its revenue via the consumption of hydroelectricity, semi-finished products, ferrosilicon, and dolomite.