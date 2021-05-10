China's 'Coronavirus Weaponisation' Report Fuels Questions on COVID's Resurgence, Mutants

In the mysterious breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic, new explosive documents have revealed that China discussed the weaponization of Coronavirus as far back as 2015. As per the document, People's Liberation Army (PLA) commanders had predicted that World War 3 would be fought with biological weapons, and on similar lines, the Chinese military scientists had discussed the weaponization of SARS coronaviruses five years before the COVID-19 pandemic originated and spread to various parts of the world. Outlining their ideas, top scientists predicted that these coronaviruses could be used to fight the third world war.

Experts' opinion: China discussed weaponising Coronavirus?

Major General GD Bakshi and Captain Alok Bansal have given their opinions on the issue, which is not just a cause of a national but also an international concern.

Pointing out that there was a doubt when the pandemic broke out in the international arena, Captain Bansal asserted, "It started in Wuhan where China has a biolab, and China has been working toward biowarfare for a very long time, so the documents do not come off as a surprise." Citing the situation of India today, he added, " From almost near normalcy in February-March, we have reached the current status, and that shows that this may not be a normal turn of events but a vicious attack by an adversary to indulge in biowarfare." He added, "There is every possibility that this could be the manifestation of the biowarfare they have been talking about."

Maj General Bakshi then went on to highlight that there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove that China's involvement in the breakout. Citing the various other books published in the past, he added, "In the year 1999, two Chinese senior colonels had published a book, and in 2010 a second book was published, which was called the War for Power, and then finally in 2017, Science of Military Strategy- an official document of the PLA was published, where there was mention of biowarfare." He then went on to question, "How can military officers talk about biological warfare, weaponizing the virus, and genetic engineering of virus?"

He then went on to highlight that the virus came about in China, but there are still no reports of virus mutations in the country while India has. Sensing something sinister, he said, "How come all of a sudden we have the next wave coming in India, not in China, Pakistan, Nepal or Bangladesh but in India? There is something far more sinister."

China mulled 'weaponization' of coronaviruses

The paper obtained by the US officials was reportedly written by military scientists and senior Chinese public health officials in 2015, The Australian reported, adding that it was a part of their own investigation into the origins of COVID-19. The new details once again raise questions over China's role in the spread of coronavirus with major concerns about China's transparency on the origins of COVID-19.

Describing SARS ­coronaviruses as heralding a “new era of genetic weapons”, the Chinese scientists claimed the viruses could be “artificially manipulated into an emerging human ­disease virus, then weaponized and unleashed in a way never seen before”.

The military document titled The Unnatural Origin of SARS and New Species of Man-Made Viruses as Genetic Bioweapons reveals the Chinese military's plans with regards to bioweapons. Further, the Chinese language documents claim that a bioweapon attack could cause the "enemy's medical system to collapse".

It reads: "Following developments in other scientific fields, there have been major advances in the delivery of biological agents. For example, the new-found ability to freeze-dry micro-organisms has made it possible to store biological agents and aerosolize them during attacks."

The mentioned breaking document to “predict World War III as biological war” is the PLA’s novel bioweapon textbook (by General Dezhong Xi, 2015) I’m translating into English with our Chinese volunteers! The brief introduction is in the 3rd Yan Report👇🏻 https://t.co/BxE22sQOuN pic.twitter.com/qkx7cLKclt — Dr. Li-Meng YAN (@DrLiMengYAN1) May 7, 2021

In these documents, there are references of work by US Air Force colonel Michael J. Ainscough who had predicted that World War 3 may be fought with bioweapons. Some of China's top public health figures have been listed in these documents among 18 other authors. Ten of the authors are scientists and weapons experts affiliated with the Air Force Medical ­University in Xi’an, according to the report by The Australian.

(Credit-AP/Unsplash)