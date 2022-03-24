China's Foreign Min Wang Yi To Visit India; To Meet EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in India for a two-day visit on Friday, following his visit to Pakistan and Afghanistan. According to sources, Wang Yi's visit comes as China is seeking to normalise its bilateral ties with India. The Chinese foreign minister and his delegation will meet India's Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, there is no confirmation yet if Wang Yi will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit.

Wang Yi attends OIC meeting in Islamabad

Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that Yi had visited Pakistan where he attended the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Islamabad. Moreover, he also made remarks on Jammu and Kashmir following which India rejected Beijing's comment on the same. India asserted that the matter related to the Union Territory was entirely internal to the country. This comes after Yi had stated "On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," Wang said at the OIC meeting.

"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, in response to the Chinese Foreign Minister's reference to J&k in his speech at the OIC meeting "Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from the public judgement of their internal issues," he said.

Meanwhile on Thursday, Yi will be meeting his Afghan counterpart. This visit comes after the Taliban took over the country in August 2021 following months of fighting. It should also be noted that Yi's visit comes even as the Taliban backtracked on its decision to allow girls to attend high school, hours after they reopened for the first time in nearly seven months. The move means that female students above the sixth grade will not be able to attend school until a plan is drawn up "in accordance with Islamic law and Afghan culture," a Ministry of Education notice said on Wednesday. A statement from the Taliban said that the schools will remain closed due to the girls’ uniforms not being Islamic.