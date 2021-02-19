China's Galwan Propaganda Video Backfires; Watch How Indian Armed Forces Fought Back

On Friday, the attempt of Chinese government-affiliated media to spread propaganda by releasing videos from the 2020 Galwan clash spectacularly backfired. The visuals show how the Indian Army stood its ground during the faceoff at the Line of Actual Control and pushed back the intruders from China's People's Liberation Army. This comes on a day when China officially admitted that 4 PLA soldiers- Chen Hongjun, Chen Xiangrong, Xiao Siyuan, and Wang Zhuoran died in the clash with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley. While they were posthumously awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations and injured regimental commander Qi Fabao who led them was conferred with an honorary title.

LAC faceoff and disengagement process

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and WMCC meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis. Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts.

Briefing the Upper House of Parliament on the contours of the disengagement plan agreed upon during the 9th Corps Commander-level talks, Rajnath Singh explained that both sides will halt their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner. In the North Bank area, the PLA troops will maintain their presence to the east of Finger 8 while Indian soldiers shall be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Similar action will be taken by both sides in the South Bank area. Furthermore, all structures built by India and China in the North and South Bank areas since April 2020 will be removed.

On the other hand, both sides will resume patrolling in the North Bank only when a requisite agreement is reached via diplomatic and military channels. Observing that the disengagement started on February 10, he assured the House that India has not conceded anything in these talks. Earlier in the day, it was confirmed that the disengagement from the North and South Bank of Pangong Tso has been completed. On Saturday, senior military commanders from India and China will hold the 10th round of talks where the disengagement at Gogra, Hot Springs and Depsang plains is likely to be discussed.

