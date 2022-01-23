China's PLA Locates Missing Arunachal Teenager, Due Procedure Being Followed: Indian Army

Amid the uproar over the alleged abduction of Arunachal teen Miram Taron, China's People's Liberation Army communicated to the Indian Army that they have found the missing boy. This was revealed by Lt. Col. Harshvardhan Pandey who is serving as the Public Relations Officer Defence, Tezpur. In an indication that Taron might be repatriated soon, the PRO stated that due procedure is being followed by the Chinese Army.

The controversy had come to the fore when BJP's Arunachal East MP Tapir Gao claimed that the 17-year-old youth was kidnapped from the Lungta Jor area inside Indian territory on January 18. Stating that his friend escaped from the Chinese Army and reported this to the authorities, he urged all Indian government agencies to ensure his early release. Immediately taking cognizance, the Indian Army contacted the PLA seeking assistance to locate Taron, whom it asserted had lost his way while collecting herbs and hunting.

Expressing concern about the teenager's safety in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Thursday, Congress MLA from Pasighat Ninong Ering opined, "I spoke to MLA of that area. The boys had gone across the borders, but did not cross into the Chinese area. They had gone into the area which is intruded by the Chinese. For the last 50 years, we have been a complete state. Such things are really unfortunate. It is sad that China is infiltrating and considering our citizens as spies."

Politicising the issue, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, "A few days before Republic Day, a son of India is kidnapped by China. We are with the family of Miram Taron and will not give up hope and we will not accept defeat. PM's cowardly silence is his statement- he doesn't care"! Without weighing in on the specific case, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian made a preposterous claim on Friday that Arunachal Pradesh was an "inalienable" part of his country and added that the PLA cracks down on illegal border crossing in accordance with the law.

LAC faceoff lingers on

The faceoff at the Line of Actual Control was exacerbated when 21 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020, when the de-escalation process was underway. The Galwan Valley clash was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August 2020. Multiple rounds of military commander-level and Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs(WMCC) meetings have taken place between the two sides to resolve the crisis.

Besides this, EAM S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have met their respective counterparts. So far, the armies of India and China have disengaged from multiple places, including north and south of Pangong Tso and Gogra. India has been looking forward to ensuring the disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC such as Hot Springs and Depsang at the earliest.