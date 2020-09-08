China’s Provocation EXPOSED, Pictures Show PLA Troops Armed With Machetes

Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control on Monday evening. Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Indian Army sources told ANI that the armies of both nations are communicating with each other even as the faceoff continues near Rezang La.

Indian Army refutes PLA charge

Earlier, People's Liberation Army Western Theatre Command spokesperson Senior Colonel Zhang Shuili accused the Indian troops of crossing the LAC into the Shenpao mountain region near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake on Monday. He added that the Chinese troops were "forced to take countermeasures to stabilize the situation." According to him, this move had stirred up tensions and would lead to misunderstanding. He demanded the Indian side to "seriously investigate" the firing and ensure that such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Flatly denying the charge, the Indian Army stressed that it had neither transgressed the LAC nor opened fire at any stage. On the contrary, it revealed that the PLA had attempted to close in on one of India's forward positions and opened a few rounds in the air when the Indian troops showed resistance. It said that the troops had exercised great restraint despite this grave provocation and described the Western Theatre Command's statement as an attempt to mislead China's domestic and international audience.

Faceoff at LAC

The LAC faceoff was exacerbated when 20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred in the Galwan Valley on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway. This was followed by multiple attempts of provocation by the Chinese side at the end of August. In his meeting with Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe in Moscow on September 4, Rajnath Singh noted that the action of the PLA troops was in violation of bilateral agreements. He requested the Chinese side to work with India to ensure complete disengagement from all friction areas including Pangong Tso and de-escalation in border areas.

