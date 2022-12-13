'China’s Tawang Provocation Reactivation Of An Old Friction Point,' Says Maj Gaurav Arya

The intrusion attempt of 5 battalions of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers into India’s Tawang region in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, December 9 is a reactivation of an old friction point along the LAC, said Defence Expert and Consulting Editor for Strategic Affairs at Republic Media Network, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya.

In a major escalation and flare-up between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA on December 9, soldiers from both sides came face-to-face and engaged in a hand-to-hand combat after over 300-500 PLA soldiers attempted to capture a peak located at 17,000 feat in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district.

‘Don’t think incursion attempts stopping anytime soon’

China is aiming to reignite tensions at specific points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the incursion attempt in Tawang is a part of that strategy, said Major Arya.

“I don't think this is opening up another fiction point, this has been a friction point for a couple of years in the past. So this is an old friction point, which has been reactivated by the Chinese and they have been doing it. They are going to do it at various places, they are trying, testing, and sending messages to the Indians. This is all a larger part of Chinese messaging,” he said, adding that it could have its genesis in what Xi Jinping is facing inside China vis-a-vis the crash in the real estate market, the Chinese economy doing very badly or the COVID-19 pandemic happening in China.

Xi Jinping has to show himself as a ‘Chinese strongman’

As far as Chinese President Xi Jinping is concerned Arya said, “They said we have blown Nancy Pelosi’s plane out of the sky which they weren’t able to do, and backed off. He has to show something to the Chinese people, this idea of a Chinese strongman plus they have this ‘salaami slicing’ going on, trying to take away territory from India." However, Arya said he doesn't think the Chinese incursion attempts will stop anytime soon.

(Image: Republic World)