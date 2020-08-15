China's Ambassador Wishes India On Independence Day, Talks Up 'ancient Civilisations'

As India celebrates its 74th Independence Day, Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong on Saturday congratulated the government and the Indian citizens expressing hope that India and China prosper together in peace. On the occasion of Independence Day, the Chinese Ambassador also emphasised on the need to develop a close partnership between India and China, which are two of the oldest civilisations in the world.

Congratulations to the Indian government & people on #IndependenceDay2020. Wish #China & #India, two great nations with ancient civilization prosper together in peace and develop with closer partnership. — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) August 15, 2020

'India a challenge to expansionist forces'

During his Independence Day address from Red Fort, PM Modi called India a 'true challenge' for expansionist forces. Taking on the belligerence of India's neighbours, PM Modi said, "We were challenged along our borders at LAC and LoC. But our country has given a befitting response to those attacking us, in their own tongue. We are dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the country. The entire world has seen how we protected our borders in Ladakh. I salute all the Bravehearts."

PM's veiled dig at China came against the backdrop of the Galwan Valley clashes where attempts to tarnish the sanctity of our borders were foiled by the Indian forces with 20 Indian Jawans laying down their lives in a furious unarmed mass brawl with the Chinese PLA.

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. The PM unfurled the National Flag and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines had been issued along with each invitation card. Due to the COVID pandemic, schoolchildren were absent from the celebrations this year.

