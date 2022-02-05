Chinese Bridge Across Pangong Lake In 'illegally Occupied Territory', Says MEA In Parl

A bridge being constructed by China across the Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh is in an area that is under the illegal occupation of that country since 1962, the government told Parliament on Friday. Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said in Lok Sabha that India's approach in talks with China over the eastern Ladakh standoff is guided by three key principles. India-China have been at standoff since the Galwan skirmish in 2020 at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Pangong lake bridge on illegal land: Govt

The principles, he said, are that both sides should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control; neither side should attempt to alter the status quo unilaterally, and all agreements between the two sides must be fully abided by in their entirety. He said India has never accepted this illegal occupation.

"The government has taken note of a bridge being constructed by China on Pangong lake. This bridge is being constructed in areas that have continued to be under the illegal occupation of China since 1962," Muraleedharan said.

On the eastern Ladakh border row, Muraleedharan said that India and China have maintained dialogue through both diplomatic and military channels for disengagement in the remaining areas.

"The government has made it clear on several occasions that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India and we expect other countries to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

The comments came a day after India decided to diplomatically boycott the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics over China fielding a military officer involved in the Galwan Valley clash as a torchbearer for the mega sporting event.

Indo-China LAC talks

In the 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China, both parties agreed to follow the State Leaders' direction and endeavour to resolve the lingering concerns that cropped up since the LAC faceoff in Galwan Valley when 20 jawans were martyred. The two countries also agreed to build on recent accomplishments and make concerted efforts to maintain security and stability in the Western Sector, notably during the winter season. Notably, China has forayed 4.5 km into Arunachal Pradesh, as per a new Pentagon report.

(With PTI Inputs)